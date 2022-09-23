Original title: UEFA Nations League – Gakpoberwin scored Depay’s injury away from the Netherlands 2-0 Poland

At 2:45 a.m. on September 23rd, Beijing time, the UEFA Nations League A-level group stage ushered in a focused battle, and the Netherlands went to an away game against Poland. In the first half, Dumfries assisted Gakpo to score. In the second half, Depay retired from injury, and Janssen assisted Belwin to expand the lead. At the end of the game, the Netherlands beat Poland 2-0 away.

In the 9th minute, Zelinsky’s long-range shot from outside the penalty area was confiscated by the goalkeeper.In the 13th minute, the Netherlands played continuous cooperation in the frontcourt, Dumfries sent the ball low to the goal, Gakpo scored a point, and the Netherlands 1-0.

In the 30th minute, Boguis shot from the far corner of the penalty area slightly wide. In the 42nd minute, Boguis cut in from the right and shot wide with his left foot. At the end of the first half, the Netherlands led Poland 1-0.

In the 47th minute, the Netherlands intercepted the ball in the frontcourt, and Bergwijn shot directly and was blocked by the defender. In the 53rd minute, Depay was injured in the confrontation with the Polish player and could not insist on the game and was substituted.

In the 55th minute, Poland’s Frankowski made a cross from the right, and Milik pushed and flew in front of the goal, missing the opportunity to equalize.In the 59th minute, Janssen made the ball, Belwin scored with a low right foot from the far corner, and the Netherlands 2-0.

In the 78th minute, Gakpo shot slightly wide of the penalty area. At the end of the game, the Netherlands beat Poland 2-0 away.

Lineups for both teams:

Poland (3421): 1-Szczesny/5-Bednarek, 15-Glick, 3-Kivior/17-Frankowski (78 minutes, 4-Skurahi) ), 10-Krehowiak, 8-Lineti (46 minutes, 7-Milik), 21-Zalewski (78 minutes, 18-Bereshenski)/19-Seaman Ski (70 minutes, 14-Kleich), 20-Zelinski (85 minutes, 13-Wegowski)/9-Lewan

Netherlands (352): 1-Parswell/2-Timber, 4-Van Dijk, 5-Ake/22-Dumfries, 20-Kupmenas (5 minutes, 11-Boguis) (74 minutes, 18-Taylor), 21-Frankie-De Jong (46 minutes, 15-De Jongen), 17-Blind, 8-Gacbo/7-Berwin (74 minutes, 19- Weghorst), 10-Depay (55 minutes, 9-Jansen)

