UEFA punishes Slavia for the match with AS Rome: a million fine, conditionally closed stands and distance for the coach

Slavia must pay a fine of 30,000 euros, i.e. roughly 750,000 crowns, for the illegal use of pyrotechnics. Because of her, he also has conditionally closed sectors 106-110 for one home game in European competitions. The condition is valid from for a period of two years.

Another 34,000 euros must be paid by Slavia for blocking passages, 10,125 euros for throwing objects onto the pitch. And another 17,500 euros for unspecified “provocative slogans of an offensive nature”.

The march of AS Roma fans to the stadium in Eden took place in a calmer spiritVideo: Sport.cz

Houštecký must avoid a one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct.

