Home » UEFA punishes Slavia for the match with AS Rome: a million fine, conditionally closed stands and distance for the coach
Sports

UEFA punishes Slavia for the match with AS Rome: a million fine, conditionally closed stands and distance for the coach

by admin
UEFA punishes Slavia for the match with AS Rome: a million fine, conditionally closed stands and distance for the coach

Slavia must pay a fine of 30,000 euros, i.e. roughly 750,000 crowns, for the illegal use of pyrotechnics. Because of her, he also has conditionally closed sectors 106-110 for one home game in European competitions. The condition is valid from for a period of two years.

Another 34,000 euros must be paid by Slavia for blocking passages, 10,125 euros for throwing objects onto the pitch. And another 17,500 euros for unspecified “provocative slogans of an offensive nature”.

The march of AS Roma fans to the stadium in Eden took place in a calmer spiritVideo: Sport.cz

Houštecký must avoid a one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct.

See also  Football professionals are dissatisfied: will the Saudi prestige project fail?

You may also like

‘I started betting at 16, it was a...

Because of playing in the Baller League –...

Millionaires cry: crushing memes after falling to Once...

Where to watch padel tournaments on TV and...

Munich’s goalkeeping legend: Bayern legend Maier turns 80...

He stabs his wife to death and then...

Climbers who don’t market themselves are damaging their...

Saprissa borders on the feat against Philadelphia Union,...

NBA, Max Strus scores on the siren from...

BVB: Matthäus is in favor of separating Hummels...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy