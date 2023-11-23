Vojin Ćetković on filming Zone Zamfirova | Entertainment

Unknown details from the filming of the film “Zona Zamfirova” surfaced.

On this day, Stevan Sremac was born, the most expressive representative of Serbian humorous prose, who was made famous by works such as “Ivkov’s Glory”, “Pop Ćira and pop Spira”, as well as “Zona Zamfirova”.

The legendary film “Zona Zamfirova” was made based on his work, which is one of the most watched and best domestic productions, but some details about it have only now been revealed. The main actor Vojin Ćetković, who played the character of the moneylender Manet, had to work really hard to get this role.

The director of the film kept putting him through some temptations, so Vojin did not know that he would have to show his folklore skills as well. The biggest problem was what actor he did not know how to play the circuit for the given scenes.

“Sotra wrote in the script for Manet: ‘Look at this one, this is a real master of dancing’. I say to him: ‘Okay, Sotra, how am I going to act this?’, and he replies: ‘Go to folklore.’ And so every evening I went to classes, and that with a badge who assigned me to practice a complicated, old-fashioned circuit,” the actor said.

“Then after 10 days I come to the recording and Šotra asks me: ‘Have you practiced the circle?’, and I say: ‘I have.’ I practiced for 10 days. I say to myself: ‘It doesn’t matter, now I’m going to break it.’ And the recording starts, and I play,” said Vojin in a show, but he had no idea what kind of shock he would experience:

“I go to Šotra and say to him: ‘Let me see how I did the scene’. He rewinds the footage and I realize that he was filming me up to my chest. I say to him: ‘Are you crazy? Every day I shoot for 12 hours, sometimes more , and after that I go to folklore. I don’t know where I am, I wake up at five in the morning, and you don’t film my legs’. To that he said: ‘Come on, rich man, it would be obvious that you don’t know, this is how you can see that you know’ “, added the actor.

