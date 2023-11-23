No Ditib training for imams working in Germany

The political influence of Erdogan’s Ditib must be stopped

»The federal government should have stopped sending Turkish imams to Germany long ago. But if the training of imams at the Ditib Academy in Cologne should also be strengthened, that is completely the wrong approach.

Federal Interior Minister Faeser announced at the German Islamic Conference that she would end the sending of imams from Turkey. According to media reports, both the Islamkolleg Deutschland, which is funded by the Ministry of the Interior, and the training at the Ditib Academy in Cologne are to be expanded.

The anti-Semitism commissioner and deputy chairwoman of the AfD parliamentary group, Beatrix von Storch, explains:

»The federal government should have stopped sending Turkish imams to Germany long ago. But if the training of imams at the Ditib Academy in Cologne should also be strengthened, this is completely the wrong approach. The imams working in Ditib mosques will no longer be Turkish state officials, meaning they will no longer be employed by Erdogan’s religious authority Diyanet in Turkey, but by Ditib in Germany. It is naive of Faeser to believe that the Turkish president is voluntarily giving up his power and influence to his Turkish fifth column in Germany. The political influence of Erdogan’s Ditib over imam training and Friday prayers in mosques must be stopped and pushed back because our democracy is being fought here. That’s why we as the AfD faction demand: No Ditib training for imams working with us – neither in Germany nor in Turkey.

