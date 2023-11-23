Home » No Ditib training for imams working in Germany
News

No Ditib training for imams working in Germany

by admin
No Ditib training for imams working in Germany

The political influence of Erdogan’s Ditib must be stopped

»The federal government should have stopped sending Turkish imams to Germany long ago. But if the training of imams at the Ditib Academy in Cologne should also be strengthened, that is completely the wrong approach.

Screenshot Bundestag Published: November 23rd, 2023 – 9:30 a.m
from Editor (to) Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Whats App Share on VK Share Email

Federal Interior Minister Faeser announced at the German Islamic Conference that she would end the sending of imams from Turkey. According to media reports, both the Islamkolleg Deutschland, which is funded by the Ministry of the Interior, and the training at the Ditib Academy in Cologne are to be expanded.

The anti-Semitism commissioner and deputy chairwoman of the AfD parliamentary group, Beatrix von Storch, explains:

»The federal government should have stopped sending Turkish imams to Germany long ago. But if the training of imams at the Ditib Academy in Cologne should also be strengthened, this is completely the wrong approach. The imams working in Ditib mosques will no longer be Turkish state officials, meaning they will no longer be employed by Erdogan’s religious authority Diyanet in Turkey, but by Ditib in Germany. It is naive of Faeser to believe that the Turkish president is voluntarily giving up his power and influence to his Turkish fifth column in Germany. The political influence of Erdogan’s Ditib over imam training and Friday prayers in mosques must be stopped and pushed back because our democracy is being fought here. That’s why we as the AfD faction demand: No Ditib training for imams working with us – neither in Germany nor in Turkey.

See also  Fundación Tesãi thanks the Government and Itaipú for trust in medical inspection in Tournament “Esperanzas de Hernandarias”

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Whats App Share on VK Share Email

You may also like

a good debate of a bitter event

Xuzhou Tongshan New District Street: Emphasis on “learning”...

National team: “From the bottom of my heart”:...

Twelve alleged “terrorists” killed in 50 days of...

Asocafé Tatamá heading to the United Arab Emirates

Sucheng District Zhikou Street: Party members practiced their...

Rapper Jam Master Jay’s murderer found guilty

Trump, Biden and the “uncommitted” triumph in the...

Winter begins to leave its consequences in the...

Pakistani police arrest well-known journalist and YouTuber Asad...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy