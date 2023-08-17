UEFA Supercup: ManCity triumphs on debut in penalty thriller

Star coach Josep Guardiola had won the treble of the English Championship, FA Cup and premier class with the “Citizens” last season. In the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium, however, the favorite had a hard time for a long time. While Sevilla was playing for the Supercup for the seventh time, Manchester celebrated a premiere – the “Citizens” had won the Champions League for the first time in June.

Youssef En-Nesyri (25′) put Sevilla ahead in the first half, after the break 21-year-old Cole Palmer (63′) equalised. No more goals were scored by the end of regulation time, so the game went straight to penalties. There all shooters showed strong nerves until the 5:4 and converted, the Serb Nemanja Gudelj only hit the crossbar.

Seville surprisingly takes the lead

Both teams started energetically. Man City scored their first big chance through Nathan Ake, Sevilla goalie Bono clearing the Dutchman’s header in the eighth minute. In the 17th minute, the Moroccan made another save when Jack Grealish shot from the edge of the box. A little later, however, the “Citizens” – with new acquisition Josko Gvardiol on the starting line-up for the first time, but without the injured Kevin de Bruyne – were caught off guard. After an Acuna cross from the left, En-Nesyri put a powerful header into the net to make it 1-0.

Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis En-Nesyri headed the underdog ahead

With speed and direct passes, the Spaniards often managed to break through the defense of the Champions League winner. Mainly, however, Manchester was in possession and dictated the game. Palmer’s equalizer came as no surprise. After an assist from Rodri, the Englishman didn’t need to be asked twice from close range and brought the Guardiola team back into play with a header.

Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis Palmer’s header brought Manchester City back into the game

City im Powerplay-Modus

After that, City acted in phases in power play mode, but could not score another goal. In the 91st minute, Bono saved again from an Ake header. According to media reports, the 32-year-old is about to move to the lucrative Saudi Arabian league. He failed in the penalty shootout this time but came close in Kyle Walker’s attempt to make it 5-4 for City. Seville must therefore continue to wait for their second triumph in the Supercup after 2006.

“It was a difficult game throughout, but the lads put in a good performance. We should have been more efficient, but we still did our job,” said Walker, who admitted that he actually doesn’t want to take penalties: “Because I don’t like letting people down when I miss them.” As he had been nominated by Guardiola as the fifth shooter, he wanted to show leadership. “Luckily he went in and was the winning goal,” said Walker.

UEFA Supercup

final score:

Manchester City – FC Sevilla 1:1 (0:1) n. 90 Min., 5:4 i. E.

Piräus, Stadion Georgios Karaiskakis, SR Letexier (FRA)

Torfolge:

0:1 En-Nesyri (25.)

1:1 Palmer (63.)

Penalty shootout (Manchester starts):

1: 0 Haaland hits flat in the right corner

1:1 Ocampos successful in the same corner

2:1 Alvarez sinks the ball in the right corner of the cross

2:2 Rafa Alvarez does the same for me

3:2 Kovacic sinks the ball flat to the left

3:3 Rakitic successfully halfway up into the left corner

4:3 Grealish hits the middle

4:4 Montiel confidently into the right corner

5:4 Walker left successfully

5:4 Gudelj fails on the crossbar

Manchester: Ederson – Walker, Akanji, Guardiol, Ake – Kovacic, Rodri – Palmer (85./Alvarez), Foden, Grealish – Haaland

Sevilla: Bono – Navas (83./Montiel), Bade, Gudelj, Acuna – Jordan, Rakitic – Ocampos, Torres (74./Juanlu), Lamela (90.+3/Suso) – En-Nesyri (90.+3/Rafa look)

Yellow cards: none or Bade, Lamela, Juanlu

