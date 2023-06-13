The Ultras Subbiano Group announces that, given the latest events that have put the situation of Subbiano Calcio in serious difficulty, from now on we will try to do everything possible to save our team.

This team is our faith, our country, what Subbiano represents around Tuscany but above all a great, ESSENTIAL, social point of reference, which helps to hand down and spread the passion, values ​​and the mentality that makes Subbiano a beautiful and special town.

Subbiano Calcio is for us much more than just a team, and WE PRETEND that it is treated as a PRIORITY by the mayor and the municipal council, for the reasons listed above.

Do something, save Subbiano.

Because SUBBIANO IS FROM THE SUBBIANESI.

ONLY AND ONLY OF THE SUBBIANESI.

SHAME ON YOU ALL!

