Home Sports Umtiti in Lecce in tears: what a welcome
Sports

Umtiti in Lecce in tears: what a welcome

by admin
Umtiti in Lecce in tears: what a welcome

In more than one hundred at Brindisi airport to welcome the new signing of Lecce. He sings and dances with people and then bursts into tears without being able to speak in front of the cameras

There were scarves, shirts and red and yellow flags. Above all, there were over one hundred people who reached Brindisi airport to welcome him to Salento. Samuel Umtiti landed in Italy and met Lecce fans for the first time. He greeted them, he applauded them, in the end he was moved.

Love at first sight

As soon as he left the arrivals area, the defender was accompanied by the Lecce managers to a barrier, where the journalists were waiting for his statements. Umtiti passed through a corridor of fans chanting his name. “Olè olè olè olè, Samuel, Samuel!” it is the choir that acts as a background for the footage from the cameras. The Frenchman smiles, tries to answer the reporters’ questions, but is too focused on the affection he is receiving. With one hand on his face he tries to hold back the tears, then starts jumping with his fans: “We came here, we came here, to see Umtiti score!”.

The redemption dream

Back from three less than exciting seasons with the Barcelona shirt, the 28-year-old accepted Lecce’s proposal to try to relaunch himself by entering a new reality. He found a thrilling welcome, a breathtaking warmth, which he had probably lacked since the World Cup he won as a protagonist.

August 25, 2022 (change August 25, 2022 | 22:31)

See also  Profits shrink, can Bright keep the low-temperature milk leader?_Bright Dairy_Cost_Market

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Germany: Ganna always in command. Track, World Championships...

The “Xiaolongren” baseball team of Lindai Primary School...

Felix: It’s not easy to adapt to Atletico’s...

Champions League, the chances of victory for the...

Calciomercato, the hottest odds on bookmakers’ negotiations

the economic agreement after 11 years

The World Championships must position itself and let...

Amazon brings voice commands to video games (and...

On the 4th day of the Badminton World...

How do you find a PlayStation 5? Who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy