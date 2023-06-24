Under 17 Serie A and B: Roma champions Italy, beat Inter 2-1

Nothing to do for l’Inter which, like last season, when he surrendered to Bologna, beaten 3-2, lost the Serie A and B Under-17 Scudetto finals. This time, the nerazzurri were beaten by Roma, in comeback, with the score of 2-1. At the Del Conero stadium in Ancona (also the National coach Roberto Mancini), the Nerazzurri took the lead thanks to a goal by Mosconi who makes the most of a corner kick taken by Zanchetta to give his team the lead. The Giallorossi were good at not dividing themselves after the goal conceded practically cold (in the 4th minute of the game) and able to react in the 19th minute with Meat able to take advantage of a lateral free kick to head in the 1-1 ball. Conceding the draw, Inter feel the pinch, leaving the initiative to Roma who find the opening goal after 5′: Mannini finds a good track on the left and puts a poisonous balloon in the middle Nardozi from a few steps he transforms into the 2-1 goal.

In the second half, Rome was rather cautious and careful to defend the result. Inter try to find the equalizer to lengthen the match. They try Mosconi e Sinks and then Spinacce. The Nerazzurri were sent off in the recovery By Pieri for protests (double yellow card). Wins the Roma who is crowned Under 17 Italy champion of Serie A and B for the 8th time in its history.

