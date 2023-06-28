Underwear for running: what to wear

L’underwear for running it depends on the season, whether winter or summer and therefore whether the problem is the cold or the heat, and obviously on the gender, i.e. whether man or woman. In fact, speaking of underwear, we mean briefs, boxers or culottes, to be worn or not in every season, the bra, or sports bra for her, which in summer can be used as a top, and for both, in winter, a baselayer to wear contact with the skin to thermoregulate and allow perspiration to transpire.

4 tips for choosing underwear for running

The premise is that theRunning underwear shouldn’t be your usual underwear worn all day every day. Mainly for reasons of fabric and stitching, as well as support in the case of sports bras. In general, in fact, cotton is not recommended for playing sports, because it is hydrophilic and therefore retains sweat, causing redness and rubbing as well as an unpleasant sensation in contact with the skin. Also the seams that are usually visible and in contact with the skin can accentuate the sensation of discomfort, especially in delicate points such as the inner thigh. And obviously speaking of bras, the normal ones in cotton and perhaps with an underwire are not really suitable for sports in general and running in particular, as we have explained here.

Underwear for running: briefs, boxers or culottes

It is not essential to wear underwear for running, whether they are briefs, boxers or culottes. In fact, many men’s shorts have mesh briefs inside that support the genitals and allow for proper ventilation, avoiding the accumulation of sweat. With the shorts equipped with an inner brief it would therefore be better run without underwear, as we also explain here. However, if you prefer to wear a pair of briefs or boxers, then it is appropriate to go towards technical models, in elasticized synthetic fabric such as nylon or similar, and possibly seamless, or without seams, at least in contact with the skin. like these boxers o these briefs. There are also running shorts for women that allow you to run without underwear, both in the tight-fitting culotte model and in the traditional shorts shape, with internal culottes and leggings. However, even for women, the argument is that if you feel more comfortable running with a pair of briefs like these or culottes like theseit is preferable to go for models in technical fabric, antifungal, with anti-odour treatment and without visible stitching.

Underwear for running: the bra

Il bra is the other must-have running underwear for women. In fact, the movement of running causes a jerky oscillation of the body which requires the use of a supportive sports bra. Here is our sports bra buying guide, and in general it’s good to know that there are models out there today progressive compression sports bra, technical shoulder pads, different cups as well as sizes, and obviously breathable and anti-odour technical fabrics. Often these models can also be worn as a top, without the t-shirt, when it’s really hot.

Underwear for running: the base layer

Finally, in winter it is right to consider the baselayer, or rather the close-fitting shirt, in technical fabric, to be worn in direct contact with the skin. In winter the problem of sweating is more subtle than in summer, when you can also run bare-chested if you wish: you still sweat, and you risk feeling cold if the sweat stays in contact with your skin. This is why you need technical shirts, with long or short sleeves, capable of transporting sweat away from the skin and making it evaporate on the outside, promoting thermoregulation by retaining the heat naturally produced by the body during activity.

