Home » United Cup: Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter give Great Britain winning start
Sports

United Cup: Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter give Great Britain winning start

by admin
United Cup: Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter give Great Britain winning start

Cameron Norrie had lost his past nine matches against opponents ranked inside the world‘s top 20

Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter ensured Great Britain made a winning start at the United Cup with victory over hosts Australia in Perth.

British men’s number one Cameron Norrie won a third-set tie-break to defeat Alex de Minaur 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-2).

Boulter then secured her nation’s opening win with a match to spare by beating Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2 6-4.

GB face the United States – winners of the inaugural tournament in January – in their final Group C match on Sunday.

World number 18 Norrie, 28, dominated the decisive tie-break to earn a hard-fought win over the 12th-ranked De Minaur after two hours 23 minutes – his first victory over a top-20 opponent in his past 10 attempts.

Boulter, Britain’s top-ranked women’s player, took charge from the outset against Tomljanovic, racing into a 4-0 first-set lead on her way to an assured straight-set win which gave GB an unassailable 2-0 advantage.

However, GB were unable to complete a clean sweep of wins later on Friday as Boulter and team-mate Neal Skupski lost 6-3 7-6 (7-5) to Storm Hunter and Matthew Ebden in the concluding mixed doubles match.

GB reached the quarter-finals of the tournament’s inaugural edition in January, where they were beaten by eventual winners – and upcoming opponents – the USA.

At the United Cup, which takes place from 29 December to 7 January, countries compete in a round-robin format across six groups of three.

The six group winners, plus the best-performing runner-up in the two host cities Perth and Sydney, advance to the quarter-finals.

You may also like

Nelson Deossa arrives in Mexico through the front...

The Pistons lost to the Celtics in overtime...

Barcelona with Veselý and Satoranský was once again...

Cuban Boxer Andy Cruz filed LAWSUIT

«It’s all my fault»- breaking latest news

Favorite Kläbo is out of the Tour de...

What could the Yankees lineup look like in...

N.B.A. Toumani Camara loses to strong Victor Wembanyama,...

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa to start vs. Ravens, Jaylen...

Cristiano Ronaldo’s unexpected response after not being chosen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy