Washington, July 27, 2022 – In the eventual possibility that Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, visit Taiwan in the coming weeks, China has issued its warning: there could be “serious consequences”. “If the United States goes further and challenges China‘s bottom line, it will take on all the consequences that come with it,” the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. Zhao Lijian, during a press conference. The Pentagoninstead, he is ready to increase forces in the Indo-Pacific area if the speaker goes to Taiwan.

Yet no visit has been officially announced and White House spokesman John Kirby said that “the Chinese Defense Ministry’s rhetoric about a possible trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy

Pelosi is totally unnecessary and does nothing but increase the tension. ”A tension that rises Taiwan, by now it is known, always remains high and this potential trip has angered the administration of Biden itself, which would have tried to dissuade the California Democratic leader from his intentions. Tomorrow, July 28, the American president Joe Biden and the Chinese one Xi Jinping they will hear on the phone. It’s about theirs first conversation telephone in four months.

The current president of the United States, among other things, is not enjoying great popularity lately and there is expectation, even for the Midterm elections, scheduled for next 8 November. Precisely for this reason, it also takes Donald Trump who insists and does not give up: he has returned to Washington and, for the umpteenth time, has said he is sure that in the next elections, those of 2024, the Republicans will obtain a “triumphal victory”. Although there is not yet an official candidacy of him, it seems that now it is only a matter of time. Relations with Biden, as we know, are not good and mutual digs continue, especially regarding theassault on Capitol Hill of 6 January 2021, therefore the US Department of Justice has opened an investigation on Trump’s conduct.

Trump: “Biden has brought America to its knees”

The former president aims to revive his ultra-conservative agenda 18 months after the assault on Capitol Hill and less than a week fromhearing of the special commission of the Chamber who demonstrated how he deliberately avoided for hours to intervene to appease the revolt. Trump returned to Washington after a disgraceful departure, and gave an official speech at an event organized by a right-wing think tank that supports his policies at the America First Policy Institute.

In this speech, among other themes, Trump also attacked Biden: “We have made America great again, now it has been brought to its knees,” he said and the supporters present welcomed him with a standing ovation, a long applause to the cry of “Usa, Usa”. “Our country has been humiliated in all international scenarios and the American dream has been torn to pieces”, the former president attacked again, retracing the main stages of his administration and emphasizing in particular “the absence of inflation, the immigration control and international respect “.

“I can’t stand aside, I can’t devote myself to a simpler life because I love my country,” Trump also said. “I don’t do it for me, I do it because otherwise I United States they will become another Soviet Unionanother one Cuba“.

Biden: “Inciting revolt is not respecting the law”

The election campaign for 2024 It has also already begun for Biden who, in recent weeks, has intensified attacks against his former opponent also using Twitter, the social media once favored by Trump himself. So some of the harder attacks than Biden: “Call me old-fashioned but inciting a revolt against police officers does not seem to me to respect the law”, he wrote after Trump’s speech at the convention, also bringing the ball to the jump of the latest hearing on January 6 of the special commission of the House in which it was shown that Trump refused for 187 minutes to intervene to stem the assault despite the pleas of his closest advisors, including his daughter Ivanka.

“The defeated former president watched what was happening for three hours, comfortably seated in the dining room next to the Oval Office, while brave agents suffered medieval hell, dripping blood, surrounded by carnage,” accused the American president. “Donald Trump lacked the courage to act,” he thundered again Biden. “Men and women in uniform were attacked by a crowd stirred up by the defeated president’s lies. On January 6, the agents were heroes, Donald Trump had no backbone.” “You cannot be in favor of insurrection and in favor of the police. You cannot be in favor of insurrection and in favor of America,” Biden insisted in another message deliberately published on the eve of Trump’s return to the American capital.