NEW YORK Red telephone. The American president Joe Biden he will speak to his Chinese counterpart tomorrow Xi Jinping during a video call organized in great haste to try to calm the new tensions between Washington and Beijing, refreshed by the possibility of a visit to the island of Taiwan by the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. And discuss, of course, also the war in Ukraine, where the first ship loaded with grain is waiting for a green light that has not yet arrived.