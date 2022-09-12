The Spaniard in the first Grand Slam final scores a historic double title and n.1 in the world youngest since 1973, beating the Norwegian 6-4 2-6 7-6 (1) 6-3

May the songs of victory rise for Charles I of Spain, the new king of tennis and fresh Grand Slam champion. Carlos Alcaraz, at 19, becomes the youngest number 1 in the world in the last 49 damages, since the computerized ranking exists. But above all, with the first Slam of his career, he definitively opens the new era of tennis. That of the UltraNext Gen that wins the major tournaments, a feat never achieved in the Age of Big3. The pupil of Juan Carlos Ferrero, who in New York in 2003 became number 1 in the world, perfectly executed his plan by beating Casper Ruud in 4 sets 6-4 2-6 7-6 (1) 6-3 . Shortly before the American trip he had told us clearly: “First I learn to beat Sinner, and then I win a Grand Slam”. And so he did, alas, folding our number 1 after a grueling battle of 5 hours and 15, second longest ever in the US Grand Slam.

The match — First set that starts with the spring loaded Spaniard, as he has accustomed us with the verve of his 19 years. In the 3rd game he goes wild and flies 40-0 on the Norwegian service. He shoots out a straight load of teenage power and exuberance. Ferrero frowns in the box, as if to beat his pupil. Carlos takes the reprimand and on the second chance seals the lead: 2-1. When it’s time to consolidate, Alcaraz risks, cancels a break point then closes for 3-1. Ruud is no longer able to close the gap and the Spaniard closes 6-4. In the second set the performance of Casper Ruud rises who in the 6th game, for the first time manages to snatch the joke from the young rival. Ruud ends up 15-30 behind when confirming the break. Then he wins a daring exchange for the 30-0 but there is immediately the ball of the counterbreak for Alcaraz. The Norwegian clears it with the service and then has the ball of 5-2. Carlos gets angry at a wrong answer under Ferrero’s grim gaze. The Norwegian closes and is one step away from the 2nd set which he wins in the 8th game, snatching the serve from Alcaraz and sealing the set tie for 6-2. Time to return to the field and the situation is reversed. Alcaraz seems looser again and takes the advantage of a break at the opening of the third set to the Norwegian. But the joy does not last long, because Casper, athletically flawless and technically dangerous, takes advantage of the Spaniard’s lack of energy and takes the lost serve: 2-2. In the 12th game we go several times to the advantages with Ruud who has two set points but Ferrero’s pupil takes out all the remaining pride and gives himself the tie break. The adrenaline of the boy from Murcia is great, while the Norwegian seems a bit tried by having wasted the opportunity to go two sets to one. The Spaniard starts with two minibreaks, who yields nothing and closes 7-1, climbing 2-1 in the set count. In the 4th set the break in the 6th game was decisive. He is the new king, also celebrated by Real Madrid with a tweet. See also Sinner triumphs in Umag: Alcaraz reassembled, Jannik wins in third place

Casper and dedicates it to 9/11 — After the exultation of a rampant Alcaraz who climbed up to the box of his staff, the first words of the protagonists. Ruud has chosen to pay homage to New York: “On a date like this (the final ended at 19.40 local time on 9/11, 21 years after the attack that shocked the world) I can only think of all those who lost their lives in that tragedy. The game? Carlos and I knew what we were playing, I’m not the first in the world and I’m sorry, but second is not too bad either. ”

Alcaraz: “The child’s dream is reality” — I also want to give my closeness, on such a delicate date, to those who lost someone in the 9/11 attacks. For me it is touching the child’s dream: to win a Grand Slam, to be the first in the world. It is difficult to speak, there are so many emotions. I owe a lot to my family: along the way, my parents and my team made many complicated decisions for me. The tears? They were for my mom who isn’t here, for my grandfather. Part of the family is with us tonight, but our thoughts went to those who couldn’t be here “.

September 12, 2022 (change September 12, 2022 | 02:07)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

