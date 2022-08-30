As was widely predicted, nothing to do for the first blue player on the field on the second day of the US Open 2022. Jasmine Paolini was immediately eliminated from the women’s singles tournament. To the 26-year-old player from Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, n. 56 in the international ranking, she failed the feat of beating the number 1 in the world, and seeded number 1 in New York, Iga Swiatek, who won 6-3 6-0 in an hour and seven minutes of play. Simply of another level the Pole, who did not have the slightest problem in getting the better of the 26-year-old Italian.