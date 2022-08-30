Home Sports Us Open, women, Paolini out with Swiatek
Jasmine loses 6-3 6-0 against the number 1 in the world, now Bronzetti and Cocciaretto, Giorgi returns to the field tomorrow

As was widely predicted, nothing to do for the first blue player on the field on the second day of the US Open 2022. Jasmine Paolini was immediately eliminated from the women’s singles tournament. To the 26-year-old player from Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, n. 56 in the international ranking, she failed the feat of beating the number 1 in the world, and seeded number 1 in New York, Iga Swiatek, who won 6-3 6-0 in an hour and seven minutes of play. Simply of another level the Pole, who did not have the slightest problem in getting the better of the 26-year-old Italian.

The match

Yet, in the first set, Jasmine had managed to put the winner of Paris in the service a bit, by snatching her serve twice. The problem is that Iga, taking advantage of the heaviness of her shots, made four breaks. Without history the second set, ended 6-0, the 18th “bagel” of the incredible 2022 of Swiatek. In the evening she also touches the other two blue ready to debut: Cocciaretto, who came from qualifying, who finds Sasnovich and Lucia Bronzetti who faces the American Lauren Davis.

