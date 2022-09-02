The third round has not even begun and already three of the top five seeded players of the Us Open women’s draw are at home. After Anett Konteveit and Maria Sakkari, the number four Paula Badosa also greets New York, eliminated by an excellent Petra Martic (6-7 6-1 6-2 the final result). This, together with the defeats of last year’s two finalists Fernandez and Raducanu, does nothing but fuel the already many doubts about the actual level of women’s tennis at the moment. The victory of the almost 41-year-old Serena Williams on the # 2 Kontaveit in the world caused a lot of talk also from this point of view.

Swiatek a roll

—

It does not disappoint, however, the Polish Iga Swiatek, the number one, who dismissed the American Sloane Stephens 6-3 6-2 in what promised to be at least a complicated challenge, given that the Stephens a US Open in 2017 even won, and instead Iga imposed her game and her strength, leaving no way out for the opponent. At this point, she is the favorite for the final victory. Also ahead the Swiss Belinda Bencic, who eliminated the Romanian Simona Cirstea 3-6 7-5 6-2, and also Jessica Pegula, seeded number 9, who eliminated the Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich with a double 6-4. Well, very well, also two other slam queens such as Bianca Andreescu and Vika Azarenka, who respectively defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia and Marta Kostyuk (with no final handshake between the Ukrainian and the Belarusian), while Petra Kvitova took advantage of the withdrawal of the Kalinina, thus also preparing her for the third round. Among the surprises to report the 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen, who first eliminated Ostapenko and today beat Potapova. A player, the Chinese, who is really talking about a lot of good, and is a candidate to be a loose cannon, both for this Us Open and for the near future.