Original title: US Open: Zhang Shuai lost 0-2 to the US Supernova and missed the quarterfinals of the Chinese singles team

In the early morning of September 5th, Beijing time, the 2022 Tennis Grand Slam U.S. Open continued. In the fourth round of the women’s singles match, China‘s Golden Flower Zhang Shuai failed to continue the promotion momentum and lost 5-7/5-7 in a row. Lost in two sets to American Supernova and No. 12 seed Gao Fu, and missed the quarterfinals of the US Open Women’s Singles, she still created the best personal record in this event.

Zhang Shuai has repeatedly performed brilliantly in recent seasons, especially in the Grand Slams. In 2019, Wimbledon personally reached the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam for the second time. This season, both the Australian Open and Wimbledon have reached the third round. , In addition, there are two Grand Slam champions in the doubles account. Zhang Shuai has not lost a set in the first three rounds of this year’s US Open, and he has already set a personal best record in this tournament by reaching the fourth round. In the fourth round, Zhang Shuai’s opponent is American supernova Gauff, who won the competition at the age of 14. The chance of a Grand Slam, this season is the performance of reaching the French Open final. The two had played against each other in Miami this season, when Zhang Shuai lost two sets in a row.

In the first set, Zhang Shuai, who was the first to serve, was attacked by his opponent in the first game. After 5 deuces saved a break point, he struggled to secure his serve. In the second game, Zhang Shuai quickly responded and got the break point in Gauff's serve game. Consecutive bottom-line quick points forced the opponent to make mistakes to complete the break. Zhang Shuai failed to hold the break point advantage, Gao Fu's strong return and serve continued to attack, and he quickly broke back in the third game. In the fourth game, Zhang Shuai failed to grasp two consecutive break points, and the score came to a 2-2 tie. After a round of their respective serve, the two broke the opponent's serve one after another, and the score came to a 5-5 tie. At the end of the set, Gao Fu started to exert his strength. With his strong bottom line attack, he attacked the serving game under Zhang Shuai's pressure. After forcing the break point, the bottom line received high-quality return and squeezed to complete the break. After taking advantage of the situation, Gao Fu won the first set 7-5 Victory in the break point battle with a total score of 1-0. In the second set, the two players continued to improve their status on the serving end. Zhang Shuai missed a break point opportunity in the second game. In the fifth game, Gao Fu failed to hold two break points. Zhang Shuai had the first-mover advantage. The next 4-3 lead. In the eighth game, Zhang Shuai once suppressed his opponent, and after getting a 40-15 consecutive break point, he played a wonderful backhand attack from the bottom line and completed the break to lead 5-3. Next was Zhang Shuai's serve in the second set to win the game. After saving two break points, he missed another opportunity to take stock. At the end of the set, Zhang Shuai's morale was frustrated. Gao Fu broke serve 4 points in a row in the 11th game, and won the second set 7-5. In the end, China's Golden Flower Zhang Shuai lost two sets in a row to American player Gao Fu, missed the quarterfinals of the US Open women's singles, and still created the best personal record in this event. The whole game took 1 hour and 56 minutes. During the game, Zhang Shuai completed 2 ACES balls and 5 double faults, while Gao Fu made 5 ACES balls and 8 double faults. Zhang Shuai's first serve success rate was 61% and the first serve scoring rate was 56%. lag behind opponents. Zhang Shuai trailed 26-33 in the winning points, 29-25 unforced errors outscored 4 opponents, Gaofu broke 11 break points 5 times, Zhang Shuai broke 9 break points 3 times. (breathing wind)