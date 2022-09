article:

news.google.com/dailynews/investment/article/3238343/%E5%BC%B7%E5%8B%A2%E7%BE%8E%E5%85%83%E5%A3%93%E5%A2%83+%E6%B8%AF%E8%82%A1%E5%B8%82%E5%BA%95%E7%BA%8C%E5%BC%B1″>”Hong Kong Economic Journal Investment Analysis and Research Department” letter analysis – strong dollar pressures Hong Kong stock market to weaken at the end news.google.com/dailynews/investment/article/3238344/%E8%A5%BF%E6%96%B9%E8%99%9B%E6%8B%9B%E5%87%BA%E5%8F%A3%E8%A1%93+%E8%AA%98%E8%B2%B7%E5%AE%B6%E9%81%8F%E4%BF%84%E6%B2%B9%E5%83%B9″>”Letter Pen Raiders” Xi Guangsi–Western fake export tactics to lure buyers to curb Russian oil prices news.google.com/dailynews/investment/article/3238345/%E6%9C%9F%E6%8C%87%E6%9C%AC%E5%91%A8%E6%88%96%E5%85%88%E6%8C%91%E6%88%B020080%E9%BB%9E”>”Game of Thrones” Chen Meng – Futures may first challenge 20080 points this week “Option Tactics” Xu Da – BYD’s first choice for putting Ali in the dark “It’s the First Stock in Japan” Cui Shuo – Haier Shizheng’s national policy is optimistic “Letter Analysis” Lu Ziyi – Hong Kong and US stock markets have repeated cycles in September Hong Kong stock market closing statistics last week news.google.com/dailynews/investment/article/3238350/%E4%BF%84%E6%AD%90%E8%83%BD%E6%BA%90%E6%88%B0%E5%87%B6%E9%9A%AA+%E5%BE%97%E5%88%A9%E3%80%8C%E6%BC%81%E7%BF%81%E3%80%8D%E9%80%90%E5%80%8B%E6%8D%89″>”Investor’s Diary” Bi Laolin – Russia-Europe energy war dangerously profitable “fishermen” caught one by one “Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong Journal” Tan Xiaohan–Economic and internal attack, market prudence and weakness rise Shanghai-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Transaction Statistics Last Friday “A-share game” Xu Yi – domestic sales of small household appliances back to Yongxin Baohou to buy 20 yuan “Shadow of the Hands” – GoerTek’s leading profit prospects are promising news.google.com/dailynews/investment/article/3238361/%E8%A3%BD%E9%80%A0%E6%A5%AD%E5%BC%B1%E6%85%8B%E5%BE%A9%E7%94%A6+%E4%BB%8D%E9%9D%A0%E6%94%BF%E7%AD%96%E6%94%AF%E6%92%90″>”Na on Shenzhou” Wen Tianna – Weak recovery of manufacturing industry still depends on policy support news.google.com/dailynews/investment/article/3238351/%E5%8A%89%E6%B0%8F%E5%85%84%E5%BC%9F%E7%A7%81%E6%9C%89%E5%8C%96%E9%9B%A3%E5%BA%A6%E6%9C%89%E5%88%A5″ selected=”selected”>”Financial Circle Knows True and False” Gao Ren-Liu Brothers’ Difficulty in Privatization news.google.com/dailynews/investment/article/3238352/%E4%BC%8A%E6%B3%B0%E7%B8%BE%E5%84%AA%E4%BC%B0%E5%80%BC%E4%BD%8E+%E7%9B%AE%E6%A8%9916%E5%85%83″>”Stock Futures Attack” Qiu Guqi – Yitai blue chip valuation low target 16 yuan “Gold and Silver” Shilin – Gold and silver prices rebound but the decline has not changed “Balance and Balance” Situ Weijie – Demonstration of Probabilistic Thinking in Practical Combat: Trading that Earns Ten Times a Year The Queen of New Shares of “Life in Flowers”–Crossing the “Wall of Eyes” and Avoiding “Ghosts and Animals” “Macro Insights” Charles Schwab Financial Management – Full-scale attack or liquidation is not an investment strategy “Macro Analysis” Zhao Yaoting – Sino-US Economic Crossroads “Global Effect” Ken Fisher – Pessimism brews bull market return “Market View” Karsten Junius – US macro momentum is difficult to reverse in the short term