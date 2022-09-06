U.S. Open: Alcaraz beats Cilic Rublevsina in five sets to advance to quarterfinals

On the morning of September 6th, Beijing time, the 2022 Tennis Grand Slam U.S. Open continued. In the fourth round of the men’s singles lower half, the No. 3 seed Spanish supernova Alcaraz experienced a five-set battle and fought hard to At 2:30 a.m. local time, 6-4/3-6/6-4/4-6/6-3 defeated former champion Cilic and reached the quarter-finals of the US Open for two consecutive years. In other matches, No. 9 seed Rublev defeated No. 7 seed Nori 6-4/6-4/6-4, No. 11 seed Sinner fought hard in five sets, 6-1/5-7/6-2/4 -6/6-3 defeated Ivashka and entered the quarter-finals of the US Open men’s singles for the first time in his career.

Alcalás beat Cilic in five sets

Spanish supernova Alcaraz completed his transformation. Last season, he reached the quarterfinals of the US Open at the age of 18, setting a record in the Open era. This season, he continued to grow rapidly. He won the first 500-level tour championship in Rio. Since then, he has won two Masters Championships in a row. Alcaras played as the No. 3 seed at the US Open and won the first three rounds easily without dropping a set. In the fourth round, he welcomed Croatian veteran Cilic, who was the 2014 US Open men’s singles champion and has also scored since then. The Australian Open and Wimbledon final performances, this season’s state rebounded and entered the French Open semi-finals. The two have met three times before, and Alcaraz has 2 wins and 1 losses, being the upper hand.

In the first set, Cilic took the lead in breaking serve in the second game. Not to be outdone, Alcalás quickly broke the score and reached a 2-2 tie. Cilic’s serve was continuously attacked by the opponent, and Alcalás played straight in the fifth game. The winning point was broken, and after that, it was 6-4 to win the first set. In the second set, the service was exchanged at the opening stage. Cilic began to show his power in serving and received a 40-0 consecutive break point in the fourth game. Then he received the second serve and scored a break. The veteran increased the success rate of the first serve and kept the consecutive Issued 6-3 to win the second set, and the total points came to a 1-1 tie.

In the third set, the two sides entered the rhythm of their first serve in this game. Alcaras took the lead 5-4. In the tenth game, Cilic suffered a 0-40 break point. , After saving two break points, the forehand changed line and went out of bounds. Cilic broke serve 6-4 and won another set, leading 2-1 in total points. In the fourth set, Cilic wasted 40-0 consecutive break points in the third game, and Alcaras also missed three break point opportunities in the sixth game. At the end of the set, Alcaras wasted two consecutive break points in the eighth game. In the ninth innings, he scored a brilliant forehand break, and he made a 6-4 win in the fourth set, bringing the total score to a 2-2 tie.

In the deciding set, Cilic took the lead in breaking serve in the first game, but then Alcaraz’s physical advantage began to show. After quickly breaking back in the second game, he broke serve in the fourth game. Since then, he has always maintained a strong serve and served 6 times all the way. -3 to win the tiebreaker. The game lasted 3 hours and 54 minutes. Cilic completed 14 ACES balls and 13 double faults, while Alcaraz had 3 ACES balls and 4 double faults. Cilic led 45-28 on the winning point and 41 unforced errors. -66 is lower than his opponent. In the break segment, Cilic broke 9 break points 5 times, and Alcaraz broke 18 break points 6 times.

Rublev beats Norrie 3-0 to reach quarterfinals for sixth time in career The Russian player Rublev has performed well in recent seasons. In 2020, he has reached 5 finals and won 5 championships. In 2021, he also won 2 championships in 5 finals, including reaching the Masters final for the first time. The husband has won 3 championships, and has a record in the quarter-finals of the French Open in the Grand Slam. This year's US Open has won consecutive victories against Jerry, Quan Chunyu and Shapovalov. In the fourth round, the opponent is the British player Nori. The two have won each of the two previous matches. In the first set of the game, the two players who came up quickly entered the state, and the score came to a 4-4 tie. In the ninth game, Rublev's impactful return and serve continued to score, and the break point was 40-15 consecutively. He made a forehand diagonal winning point break, and even broke the belt and secured 6-4 to win the first set. In the second set, Rublev continued to maintain his impact. He was the first to break serve in the third game after wasting break points in the first game. Nori missed the opportunity to break serve in the fourth game. After that, Rublev did not give his opponent another chance with his strong serve and kept his serve. The next 6-4 wins another set with a total score of 2-0. In the third set, Nori's serve was still the first to lose. Rublev succeeded in cashing out the break point in the fifth game. A slight slack in the sixth game gave Nori a chance. The British player quickly completed a 3-3 draw. . At the end of the next set, Rublev attacked again, and won the third set 6-4 with a 6-4 victory, winning 3-0 with a total score and advancing to the quarter-finals of the men's singles. Sinner 3-2 Ivashka enters the US Open men's singles quarterfinals for the first time Italian star Sina won the Cenozoic Finals championship in 2019 and made a blockbuster. Since then, he has continued to grow steadily in the following seasons. He has won 7 tour championships so far, and has reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and Wimbledon in a row this season. In the first three rounds of this US Open, Sinner did not encounter much challenges. In the fourth round, his opponent was the dark horse Iwashka. The latter eliminated Queri in the first round and defeated No. 8 seed Hulkach in the second round. Beating another Italian supernova Musetti, this is also the first time the two have played against each other, and the winner will advance to the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time. In the first set, Sinner even broke with a 2-0 lead at the beginning. Although Iwashka quickly completed the break, Sinner suppressed his opponent again, broke twice in the fourth and sixth games, and won the first game 6-1. Disc victory. The second set was still a break-serve battle. They completed two break-serve points and tied at 4-4. At the end of the set, Ivashka had the advantage and broke again 7-5 to win the second set, with a total score of 1-1. In the third set, Sinner broke serve with a 40-0 advantage in the third game, and then broke serve in the seventh game with 6-2 to win another set, leading again with a total score of 2-1. In the fourth set, Ivashka did not collapse and continued to launch a counterattack. After breaking serve in the fourth game, he withstood the opponent's strong counterattack. In the tenth game, he broke serve 6-4 and won another set, with a total score of 2. -2 flat. In the deciding set, the quality of their servings was still not high. They each broke serve twice at the beginning and the score was 3-3. Sinner broke the opponent's serve again in the crucial seventh game. Na won the final set 6-3, with a total score of 3-2 to advance to the quarter-finals. This year's US Open men's singles quarterfinals are all produced, the first half of Kyrgios VS Khachanov, Berrettini VS Rudd, the second half of Rublev VS Diafo, Alcalás VS Sinner, Ben The US Open will produce a new Grand Slam men's singles champion.

