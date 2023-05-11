Home » USMNT captain Tyler Adams will miss rest of season for Leeds
USMNT captain Tyler Adams will miss rest of season for Leeds

United States captain Tyler Adams is unlikely to play again for Leeds this season.

Adams underwent hamstring surgery in March and Leeds manager Sam Allardyce confirmed Thursday he does not expect the defensive midfielder to feature in the team’s final three games as it battles to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds is in next-to-last place, two points from safety, and hosts Newcastle on Saturday. Leeds then visits West Ham before hosting Tottenham in the season finale.

The team has missed the protection Adams gives to its defense, losing six of its nine matches since he last appeared on March 11 and conceding an average of three goals a game in that spell.

Adams joined Leeds from Leipzig in the offseason last year.

The United States‘ next game is against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League on June 15.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

