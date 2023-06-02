Valenciennes knocks down its youth card to save its place in L2

Valenciennes is playing its survival in L2, this Friday evening (8:45 p.m.) during the last day, in the Saint-Étienne cauldron that few of its troops have had the chance to know. Since his induction as a coach in mid-April, replacing Nicolas Rabuel, for eight commando meetings, Ahmed Kantari has entrusted some of the keys to his maintenance to his young N3 guard. Minots who monopolized second place in their Amateur Championship and whose experience in the professional world was almost nil. But, with the supervision of certain former players, in particular Joffrey Cuffaut (very uncertain this Friday evening), Mathieu Debuchy, Julien Masson or Adrian Grbic, they are currently performing at an average of 1.71 points per game.