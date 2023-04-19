VAM VERTICAL CHALLENGE | Sportdimontagna.com

Vam Vertical Challenge, the 2023 novelty that winks at the Only Up competition specialists. Thanks to the precious support of VAM, a Valsassinese company based in Moggio (Lc) and specialized in the design – creation of technical sports clothing for cycling and running, the three Lombard races Pasturo – Rifugio Brioschi VK2, K2 Valtellina Extreme Vertical Race and Valgerola Vertical have joined forces to give life to the first Lombard challenge dedicated to sky runners who love only ascent routes with a strong adrenaline rate.

The presidents of the three associations involved, Alberto Zaccagni, Andrea Mazzoni and Massimo Zugnoni have the common goal of making their respective events grow by giving life to a triptych destined to leave its mark. Since the three events are very similar in terms of format and type, the Pasturo Team, K2 Valtellina ASD and Sport Race Valtellina will be giving away a cash prize for the first three classified men and women. VAM, for its part, will offer as a finisher gadget, a personalized technical garment of value to all those who finish the three tests.

The first stage, Pasturo – Rifugio Brioschi VK2, will open registrations this weekend (Saturday 15 April. More information on www.teampasturo.it) and will take place in Pasturo (Lc) on Saturday 27 May on the steep and spectacular 7.5 km course with 1800 mD+, with the finish line at the Brioschi Hut, in the Grignone Peak, at an altitude of 2410 masl. The records to beat in the Grignone climb “tutt d’un fià”, as the “locals” like to call it, belong to Michele Boscacci (1h11’05”) and Camilla Magliano (1h26’03”).

The second round, K2 Valtellina Extreme Vertical Race, will open the registrations on April 30th (www.k2valtellina.it) and will be staged on June 24. Path? The usual one with departure in the heart of Talamona (So) at 272msl and arrival at the panoramic Cima Pisello 2272msl. 2000 meters of ascent in just 9 km of development to decree the Italian champions Fisky on the double vertical km. In this case the times to beat belong to Michele Boscacci (1h18’03”) and Camilla Magliano (1h33’10”).

A story to be written for the newborn Valgerola Vertical proposed on Saturday 2nd September in Rasura (So) by the tried-and-tested organizing committee of the international Rosetta Skyrace. Waiting for the opening of registrations set for July 1st (www.rosettaskyrace.it), we can anticipate that the race was chosen by Fisky as the only round of the Italian vertical championship and will take place on a very panoramic and spectacular 5.3 km track (1,240 m d+).

For those interested, registration for the Challenge will open on Saturday 15 April in conjunction with the first stage. By enrolling in the Pasturo – Rifugio Brioschi VK2, you can join all three stages at a reduced price of €75 instead of €85.