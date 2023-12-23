Van Barneveld reaches third round

Darts icon Raymond van Barneveld remains in the running at the World Championships in London. As expected, the 56-year-old Dutchman won 3-1 against Poland’s Radek Szaganski on Friday evening and is now in the third round.

“I’m really happy with this game. “That wasn’t my A-game, I can still play a lot better,” said Barney after his win. The five-time world champion will face Welshman Jim Williams in the third round.

IMAGO/Action Plus/John Patrick Fletcher

Apart from van Barneveld, all the seeds said goodbye in the quarter: former world champion Peter Wright from Scotland lost his opening match, as did the two Englishmen James Wade and Andrew Gilding. It won’t be easy for Barney, as he himself emphasized on the stage at Alexandra Palace.

Duel with Littler in sight

“There’s a little man called Luke Littler, he’s fantastic,” van Barneveld said. The duel between the 56-year-old and the 16-year-old teenager could take place in the round of 16 if both survive the third round. Littler will face Canadian Matt Campbell in round three.

More about this in the Darts World Cup 2024 in London

Share this: Facebook

X

