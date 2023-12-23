Wi-Fi Calling open to all compatible iPhones

WINDTRE introduces Wi-Fi Calling on iPhone: calls even without a telephone signal



WINDTRE today also launched the Wi-Fi Calling service for its iPhone customers.

As we have seen since its introduction in the available services, this innovative feature allows users to make and receive calls even in the absence of mobile signal, using an available Wi-Fi connection.

Wi-Fi Calling

Wi-Fi Calling represents a significant step forward in the field of telecommunications, providing users with the ability to stay connected wherever they are, even in places where traditional mobile signals may be weak or absent. The introduction of this feature is particularly relevant for those who live or work in areas with limited mobile coverage.

Stable and Smooth Experience

One of the main promises of Wi-Fi Calling is that it offers a stable and smooth calling experience without interruptions. This is made possible by the use of reliable Wi-Fi connections, allowing users to enjoy clear and smooth conversations, regardless of mobile coverage.

Availability for all iPhones

Wi-Fi Calling is now available to all WINDTRE customers who own an iPhone. This feature is included free with all WINDTRE mobile offerings aimed at consumers, professionals and businesses. Furthermore, it is an integral part of the Super Fibra, Super Fibra Professional offers and the WINDTRE Business plans, guaranteeing broad and flexible access to this innovative technology.

Ease of use without additional apps

A distinctive element of Wi-Fi Calling on WINDTRE is its ease of use. No installation of additional applications is required on devices certified by WINDTRE. Users can activate and use this feature directly from their iPhone settings (all from 11 onwards, ed.), making the experience effortless and accessible to all.

Unlimited National Coverage

Wi-Fi Calling by WINDTRE can be used throughout the national territory, ensuring a reliable and quality connection anywhere in Italy.

Share this article: