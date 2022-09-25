Resultatists, gamers and transformers. The Netherlands coach who faces Belgium belongs to the last category and there is no other way to classify, if you really have to, the chameleon Louis van Gaal, great rival of the icon Cruijff, hated (in part) by the Dutch press , but capable of returning the oranje national team to very high levels in this Nations League before leaving the scepter again to Ronald Koeman (another pragmatist), an operation already scheduled for January 1, 2023, at an archived World Cup.