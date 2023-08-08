Vatican Athletes Extend a Helping Hand to Afghan Cyclist at Glasgow World Championships

Title: Vatican Athletes Support Afghan Cyclist in Glasgow World Championships

Subtitle: Rino Alberto Bellapadrona and Marcus Bergmann demonstrate solidarity with female rider Zada ​​on her journey to the finish line

Glasgow, UK – The Glasgow World Championships amateur cycling race witnessed a heartwarming display of support from two athletes representing the Vatican Athletes’ Association. Rino Alberto Bellapadrona and Marcus Bergmann went beyond the spirit of competition to encourage and assist a female cyclist named Masomah Ali Zada, who has been tirelessly advocating for Afghan women’s participation in sports.

In a conversation with SciNews.com, Bella Padrona shared an incident during the race where a female cyclist approached him, seeking water. Despite running low on supplies, Bella Padrona generously handed over his water bottle to her. It was then that he noticed her wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “International Cycling Union for Refugees,” leading him to realize that the rider was a refugee from Afghanistan.

Driven by their commitment to the principles of the Vatican Athletes Association, which include tolerance, fraternity, friendship, and communion, Bella Padrona and Bergmann decided to lend a helping hand to Zada, who was struggling to keep up with the pace. Bella Padrona expressed, “As the Vatican Athletes Association, this is one of the basic principles that we convey, because we do not compete to win.” Demonstrating their solidarity, the two Vatican athletes offered to accompany Zada to the finish line, emphasizing the ethos they represent.

Only after the race did the Vatican Athletes’ Association athletes recognize Zada, who had taken off her helmet. The encounter allowed them to learn more about her inspiring journey. Zada, who studied physical education in Kabul and worked as a physical education teacher, fled Afghanistan in 2016 and sought asylum in France. She proudly represented the Refugee Olympic Team in cycling at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and currently serves as a member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission in 2022. Zada continues her tireless efforts to empower women in her home country through sport.

Bella Padrona recounted the encounter, stating, “As the Vatican Athletes Association, we want to help the weakest.” Their interaction with Zada served as a testament to the organization’s mission of support and inclusivity.

The incredible story of these two athletes supporting Zada exemplifies the power of sports to bridge divides and advocate for positive change. The Vatican Athletes Association’s unwavering commitment to spreading tolerance, fraternity, friendship, and communion serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration.

