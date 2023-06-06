Home » Vegas Golden Knights pull away in NHL Finals
Sports

Vegas Golden Knights pull away in NHL Finals

by admin
Vegas Golden Knights pull away in NHL Finals

The Vegas Golden Knights also won their second home game in the National Hockey League (NHL) Finals against the Florida Panthers. Two days after the 5:2 at the start there was a 7:2 in the gambling metropolis on Monday evening.

Jonathan Marchessault scored three points with two goals and one assist, and Brett Howden also scored twice. Their teammate Jack Eichel was involved in two hits before he had to go into the dressing room after a hard hit.

APA/AFP/Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

Florida only scored the first goal when the score was 0:4. The Golden Knights are now leading 2-0 in the “Best of seven” series, the third game is scheduled for Friday night in Florida. Both teams are in the finals of the Stanley Cup for the second time in their history and have never won the title.

The Panthers had only qualified for the playoffs via wild cards as the eighth-place team in the Eastern Conference and then directly eliminated the favored Boston Bruins. Vegas was the best team in the Western Conference in the regular season.

More dazu in National Hockey League

See also  In the investigation of the "barbouzeries" around the PSG, new indictment of a police officer

You may also like

Ashes 2023 quiz: Can you name these players?

Roland Garros | The conqueror of Kvitová is...

Two years in Paris ended!Paris Saint-Germain officially announces...

Magic, cut Jay Scrubb – Sportando

According to the media, Milan fires Maldini

In Naples it’s a Scudetto celebration, the joy...

Sharing the fun of playing games, City Weilian...

Doctor Glass official supplier of the Volleyball European...

Beitar Jerusalem football players lost their place in...

Pedals for MTB | Quick release SPD, Flat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy