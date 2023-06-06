Vegas Golden Knights pull away in NHL Finals

The Vegas Golden Knights also won their second home game in the National Hockey League (NHL) Finals against the Florida Panthers. Two days after the 5:2 at the start there was a 7:2 in the gambling metropolis on Monday evening.

Jonathan Marchessault scored three points with two goals and one assist, and Brett Howden also scored twice. Their teammate Jack Eichel was involved in two hits before he had to go into the dressing room after a hard hit.

APA/AFP/Getty Images/Bruce Bennett



Florida only scored the first goal when the score was 0:4. The Golden Knights are now leading 2-0 in the “Best of seven” series, the third game is scheduled for Friday night in Florida. Both teams are in the finals of the Stanley Cup for the second time in their history and have never won the title.

The Panthers had only qualified for the playoffs via wild cards as the eighth-place team in the Eastern Conference and then directly eliminated the favored Boston Bruins. Vegas was the best team in the Western Conference in the regular season.

