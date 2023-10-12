Venezuelan Catcher Gabriel Moreno Makes Unprecedented Home Run in Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game

Strange Situation in Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game: Gabriel Moreno Shines

In a surprising turn of events, the recent match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks showcased an incredible performance by Venezuelan catcher Gabriel Moreno.

The game, held at Chase Field on Wednesday, saw the Diamondbacks deliver a relentless attack against Dodgers’ pitcher Lance Lynn during the third inning. The Dodgers were thoroughly beaten and dominated by Arizona, who seemed to be at home on their own turf.

The pace of the game differed from the first two rounds, with Arizona once again launching early attacks, much like what occurred in the previous rounds against the Dodgers.

However, it was Gabriel Moreno who stole the spotlight. Following in the footsteps of Geraldo Perdomo, Marte Kettle, and Christian Walker, Moreno hit a home run in the same inning, bringing his name into the record books.

What made Moreno’s performance exceptional was his next turn at bat. A powerful hit into the right field seemed to brush against the pole dividing the zone, raising questions about its validity. After a thorough review, the call was made in favor of the Dodgers – it was a foul.

But the drama did not end there. With the very next pitch from Lynn, Moreno seized the opportunity, hitting the ball over 420 feet and straight into center field. This exceptional hit not only put the Diamondbacks at a temporary 4-0 lead but also forced Lynn to leave the game.

The moment when Moreno’s impressive home run took place can be witnessed in the video below.

This unforeseen turn of events has garnered extra attention and excitement in the sporting world. Gabriel Moreno’s remarkable performance is sure to be remembered as a standout moment in the Dodgers vs Diamondbacks game.