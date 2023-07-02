Verschoor gets Formula 2 races in Spielberg

Dutchman Richard Verschoor won the Formula 2 race in Spielberg on Sunday, delighting fans in orange at the Red Bull Ring. The 22-year-old from the Van Amersfoort Racing team won just ahead of Red Bull Junior Ayumu Iwasa from Japan and the Danish overall leader Frederik Vesti.

Arthur Leclerc, the brother of Ferrari F1 driver Charles, caused a moment of shock after the right rear tire of his car had come loose. After a pit stop, the tire rolled over Leclerc’s car into the gravel bed in a right-hand bend, resulting in a safety car phase. 22-year-old Verschoor won from eleventh place on the grid a few hours before the Formula 1 race, and Iwasa (21) even started to catch up from 16th place.

IMAGO/PanoramiC/Florent Gooden

Briton Zak O’Sullivan (Prema) triumphed in Formula 3 on Sunday. The 18-year-old is part of the Williams Academy. Second was the superior overall leader Gabriel Bortoleto (18) from Brazil. Sophia Flörsch scored points for the first time this season, the 22-year-old German was ninth in the field of 30 drivers.

Home win for the Lechner team

The Austrian BWT Lechner Racing Team celebrated a home win in the Porsche Supercup. 20-year-old Dane Bastian Buus won ahead of Dutchman Larry ten Voorde and Briton Harry King in another BWT Lechner car. Buus and King lead the overall standings ex aequo after the second race of the season. The Austrian Luca Rettenbacher (Huber Racing) was seventh, Horst-Felix Felbermayr was only 27th. Former MotoGP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo finished in 16th place.