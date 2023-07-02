Udinese Market | Giuntoli in Turin changes the scenarios: Beto is back in fashion

The Portuguese striker could end up in the sights of the Old Lady in case Vlahovic leaves Turin. It has always been Giuntoli’s passion

With Giuntoli alla Vecchia Signora, the sporting director’s market objectives will probably remain the same from Naples to Turin. As there was before the need to replace Osimhen in case of departure, there is now the need to find an alternative to Vlahovic given the interest in the player from many big names in the Premier League and PSG. To replace the Serbian striker, the Juventus he set his sights on Beto of Udinese. The Portuguese actually costs about half of Vlahovic and, in addition, his salary is much less heavy than that received by the Serbian. In short, two factors that can positively affect the budget.

If Juventus decides to materialize its interest in Beto, setting up a negotiation with Udinese, he will have to deal with competition from another big player in our league. We are talking about Napoli, the champion of Italy who in recent days have already presented an offer to the Friulian club 25 million euros for Portuguese. However, this proposal was rejected by the patron Pozzo who wants others 10 million and, in addition, evaluate any counterparts.

Market duel

—

The Old lady therefore remains at the window waiting to understand if Napoli will want to continue the negotiation for Beto or call yourself out. Naturally Juventus is also concentrated on other departments such as the flanks since Allegri’s arrival is not enough Weah. In short, between the Udinese striker and many other goals, the summer transfer market for the Juventus club promises to be crackling. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. The neroazzurri like Lazar Samardzic: all the details

July 2 – 12:51

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

