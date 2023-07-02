Home » Udinese Market | Giuntoli in Turin changes the scenarios: Beto is back in fashion
World

Udinese Market | Giuntoli in Turin changes the scenarios: Beto is back in fashion

by admin
Udinese Market | Giuntoli in Turin changes the scenarios: Beto is back in fashion

The Portuguese striker could end up in the sights of the Old Lady in case Vlahovic leaves Turin. It has always been Giuntoli’s passion

With Giuntoli alla Vecchia Signora, the sporting director’s market objectives will probably remain the same from Naples to Turin. As there was before the need to replace Osimhen in case of departure, there is now the need to find an alternative to Vlahovic given the interest in the player from many big names in the Premier League and PSG. To replace the Serbian striker, the Juventus he set his sights on Beto of Udinese. The Portuguese actually costs about half of Vlahovic and, in addition, his salary is much less heavy than that received by the Serbian. In short, two factors that can positively affect the budget.

If Juventus decides to materialize its interest in Beto, setting up a negotiation with Udinese, he will have to deal with competition from another big player in our league. We are talking about Napoli, the champion of Italy who in recent days have already presented an offer to the Friulian club 25 million euros for Portuguese. However, this proposal was rejected by the patron Pozzo who wants others 10 million and, in addition, evaluate any counterparts.

Market duel

The Old lady therefore remains at the window waiting to understand if Napoli will want to continue the negotiation for Beto or call yourself out. Naturally Juventus is also concentrated on other departments such as the flanks since Allegri’s arrival is not enough Weah. In short, between the Udinese striker and many other goals, the summer transfer market for the Juventus club promises to be crackling. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. The neroazzurri like Lazar Samardzic: all the details

See also  Ukraine, the photo of the Buddhist blessing for Russian soldiers ready for war

July 2 – 12:51

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Nothing But Thieves, crítica de su disco Dead...

The champions of Nuoto Catania on the roof...

Clashes France latest news. Macron convenes meeting at...

The Miss World Pageant in India: A Controversial...

Usa, shooting in Baltimore: at least 2 dead...

The last tributes of the Nation to Hadja...

The fire of French protest spreads in Switzerland

RHMZ warning of showers and thunderstorms | Info

“AI professor” will teach students at Harvard |...

What will Putin do with Prigozhin now?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy