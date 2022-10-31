Home Sports Verstappen, the Ricciardo-Tsunoda contact: watch the highlights of the match
Sports

Verstappen, the Ricciardo-Tsunoda contact: watch the highlights of the match

by admin
Verstappen, the Ricciardo-Tsunoda contact: watch the highlights of the match

Verstappen, the Ricciardo-Tsunoda contact: watch the highlights of the match
The Grand Prix of Mexico City was won by Max Verstappen who hits the record of 14 seasonal victories. The world champion Red Bull driver preceded Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes and Mexican Sergio Perez’s other Red Bull. Ferrari collapse with the Reds almost a minute late. Fifth Carlos Sainz behind Russell’s Mercedes, sixth Charles Leclerc.

See also  This workout is 3 times more effective than just walking, according to new research

You may also like

The Cavaliers reversed the Knicks to win 5...

Men’s Serie A: Napoli’s fifth victory is worth...

Comprehensive CBA news: Tong Xi beats Xinjiang, Qingdao...

Volleyball A3. Coming back of the Da Rold...

F1 Mexico Station – Verstappen wins 14th win...

Leonard will not play in the Rockets Lue:...

Giulia Pol second in the Golden Trail World...

Arrested?Shanghai foreign aid appeared in the NBA to...

Juve – Pogba, it’s a nightmare: another injury....

Mountain biking. Savi and Agricola in triumph at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy