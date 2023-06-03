Verstappen won both opening F1 practice sessions in Spain

The 25-year-old Verstappen will attack in the seventh race of the season for his fifth victory and the jubilee 40th in his career. He leads the championship standings by 39 points ahead of Pérez, who finished fourth in the second practice session.

The hope of a first victory since 2013 is kept alive by Alonso in his home environment. The 41-year-old Spaniard and two-time world champion improved his sixth place from the morning session and finished right behind Verstappen. In Barcelona, ​​he will follow up on the second place from the last race in Monaco.

The program of the Grand Prix of Spain will continue with Saturday’s third practice, after which qualification will take place from 16:00 SELČ. The race is scheduled one hour earlier on Sunday.