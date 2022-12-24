Another message of solidarity and support, a few hours before Christmas. Gianluca Vialli is not left alone by friends and loved ones. His sister Mila joined him in London and will spend the day with him on the 25th. She will be the one to “represent” the family, naturally together with his wife Catheryn and daughters Olivia and Sofia. The parents and other siblings, on the other hand, will remain in Cremona, connected by telephone with their loved one who is going through a delicate moment due to the return of pancreatic cancer that has been tormenting him since 2017. It is a Christmas of suffering for Gianluca, grappling with the pain and with a debilitated physique, but he has no desire to give up. He confirmed it with the determination with which he responds to therapy. His former fans are on his side, but so are his former teammates and former players.