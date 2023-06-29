Home » Gb, Carlo and Camilla pose in masks for charity – Corriere TV
Gb, Carlo and Camilla pose in masks for charity – Corriere TV

by admin
(LaPresse) King Charles III and Queen Camilla posed in elephant masks at a charity event in London on Wednesday. The Masquerade Ball at Lancaster House was billed as a celebration of Indigenous communities. It was organized by the Elephant Family association in collaboration with the British Asian Trust. The association was founded by the Queen’s late brother, Mark Shand. The royals presented two Elephant Family awards recognizing contributions to the protection of wildlife in Asia. (LaPresse/Ap)

June 29, 2023 – Updated June 29, 2023 , 09:36 am

