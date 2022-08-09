Home World Trump says FBI raided Mar-a-Lago – BBC News
World

image source,EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Police car outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said the FBI raided his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago, and agents opened a safe.

In a statement, Trump said Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach was “occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

The search on Monday was reportedly related to an investigation into Trump’s handling of official documents.

“These are dark times for our country,” Trump said in a statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

