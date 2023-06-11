Victory in Göppingen: THW Kiel becomes German handball champion for the 23rd time

In a gripping duel with SC Magdeburg, THW Kiel secured the title on the last day of the Bundesliga season. The success in Göppingen was enough to win the 23rd German Handball Championship.

SWalk to the title: With an easy 34:27 (18:13) at Frisch Auf Göppingen, THW Kiel has been crowned German handball champion for the 23rd time. Thanks to the success on match day 34, the record champion with 59:9 points relegated the dethroned defending champion SC Magdeburg (57:11), who won 35:30 at HSG Wetzlar, to second place.

The club world champion still has another title chance at the Champions League final 4 next weekend. Kiel and Magdeburg will also represent the Bundesliga in the premier class next season. Third, fourth and fifth place went to Füchse Berlin, SG Flensburg-Handewitt and cup winner Rhein-Neckar Löwen, who only had to give up in the final phase of what had long been the most exciting title fight in Bundesliga history.

Painful farewell

To say goodbye to world stars Niklas Landin and Sander Sagosen, the people of Kiel put on a sovereign performance in Göppingen. While Denmark’s world champion goalkeeper Landin only played in the last 90 seconds due to a calf injury, backcourt ace Sagosen was in top form again. The Norwegian, who is moving back home to Kolding IL after three years on the fjord, contributed seven goals to the success as the best thrower.

Kiel’s Patrick Wiencek (r.) scores in the victory in Göppingen Source: dpa

For Landin, who will be between the posts at Aalborg HB in the future, THW has already brought in the French national goalkeeper Vincent Gerard. In addition, the Kielers are flirting with a commitment of the Spanish national goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas from FC Barcelona. THW Managing Director Viktor Szilagyi confirmed talks with the 32-year-old for the first time on Sunday. “Gonzalo is an issue for us, we are in contact,” said Szilagyi on the pay TV channel Sky and added: “There is always a certain optimism when you make contact.”