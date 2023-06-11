New Kia Picanto 2023, the city car has finally been unveiled and has excellent value for money (15,000 euros)

In the coming weeks, Kia plans to reveal the restyling of its city ​​car Picanto. But images have already been leaked that allow us to take a look at the new look, especially for the GT Line version. This cosmetic update will give even more character to the vehicle, which is the counterpart of the Hyundai i10.

Depending on the configurations and markets, the new Picanto should be equipped with a number of advanced driver assistance systems, such as lane keeping system, blind spot monitoring and collision warning. Let’s dive into everything:

What’s new in the new 2023 Kia Picanto city car

Kia Picanto 2023, interesting not only in quality and price

What’s new in the new 2023 Kia Picanto city car

The latest restyling of the Kia Picanto 2023 reveals important aesthetic changes that make the front more squared and imposing compared to the previous model, with design elements that recall the EV9 and the new Sportage. The rear section features horizontal light clusters joined by a LED light strip while the rear diffuser gives this version a sporty touch. Among the pictures of the restyling of the Kia Picanto, one of them shows the interior of the car, which is mainly distinguished by the introduction of new technologies.

Behind the wheel, we find a digital instrument display which looks similar to the one featured on the recently facelifted Hyundai i10. In the center of the dashboard there is still the infotainment system screen, which should maintain the size of 8 inches. It is possible that the digital instrumentation is reserved exclusively for the high-end versions, but we will have more details once the restyling of the Kia Picanto is officially presented.

As for i engines, at the moment no official information is available, but it is possible that the current power units will be confirmed, such as the 67 HP 1.0 MPI engine and the 100 HP 1.0 T-GDI. We just have to wait a few more weeks to find out all the innovations introduced by Kia on its Picanto.

Kia Picanto 2023, interesting not only in quality and price

The new Kia Picanto she shows herself without veils. Although the restyling of the Korean compact has not yet made its official debut, the first photos of the car without the usual covers, with which it had been spotted in the previous months, have been published online. In the images that are circulating on the web, the new version of the Picanto follows the new stylistic canons of Kia’s design language, aligning its appearance with the recent launches that have renewed the range of the brand.

Following the “Opposites United” philosophy, the new Kia Picanto adopts some elements that we have already seen on models such as the Sportage, the Sorento and electric cars EV6 and EV9. The photos released by Autospy show the new front grille with the characteristic “Tiger Nose”, vertical LED light clusters with daytime running lights inspired by theEV9 and a luminous rear element also with LEDs.

The boot lid opening has been moved slightly below this, with the GT-Line models featuring a more pronounced spoiler and dedicated wheel design. It seems that a new color was also used for the specimen that appeared online. The expected price for the model it is around 15,000 euros.