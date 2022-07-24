Home Sports Vidal, positive debut with Flamengo: on the field 12 ‘in the 2-1 success against Avai
Vidal, positive debut with Flamengo: on the field 12 'in the 2-1 success against Avai

Positive debut for Arturo Vidal with the Flamengo shirt. The Chilean midfielder, former Inter Milan, took the field in the 78th minute

Positive debut for Arturo Vidal with the Flamengo shirt. The Chilean midfielder, former Inter Milan, took the field in the 78th minute – a partial score of 1-1 – of the match won by the Rossoneri on the Avai field for 2-1. To decide the match was the goal of the former Fiorentina Pedro with 6 ‘from the end.

July 24, 2022 (change July 24, 2022 | 18:31)

