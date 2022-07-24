Positive debut for Arturo Vidal with the Flamengo shirt. The Chilean midfielder, former Inter Milan, took the field in the 78th minute

Positive debut for Arturo Vidal with the Flamengo shirt. The Chilean midfielder, former Inter Milan, took the field in the 78th minute – a partial score of 1-1 – of the match won by the Rossoneri on the Avai field for 2-1. To decide the match was the goal of the former Fiorentina Pedro with 6 ‘from the end.