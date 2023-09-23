Vidal: “Those idiots from Milan only know how to run”

The Chilean footballer, formerly of Juve and Inter, demolishes Pioli’s team: “The match against Newcastle was the worst of the Champions League”

Remember the Chilean Arturo vidal? The “Warrior”, as he was called when he played in Italy, today wears the shirt of the Brazilian team Athletico Paranaense, but continues to follow European football and above all the Champions League. After the first day of the group stage, the former Inter and Juventus midfielder expressed very harsh judgments on some games.

“Those idiots from Milan only know how to run”

Very harsh criticism of the “Warrior” for the match Milan against Newcastle, which ended 0-0. “She was the worst match in the history of the Champions League – said Vidal -. Not like the one between Porto and Shakhtar, which was great. Those idiots from Milan against Newcastle they left me feeling bad. They are lucky because they only know how to run, otherwise they wouldn’t be there. I don’t understand Newcastle, they finish fourth in the league, but it doesn’t matter, it’s disgusting. They have to risk their lives, if it’s their first match, show something more, they made me mad as hell.”

“City were boring, as always”

There was no shortage of opinions on the other matches starting from the debut of the reigning champions, Guardiola’s City, against Red Star (won 3-1, ed.): “Manchester City were boring, as always. In Paris Saint-Germain-Borussia I only liked the second half but I fell asleep in the first.”