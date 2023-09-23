Udinese News – Trevisan on Pafundi: “Here’s what he’ll do this year…”

Aneglo Trevisan had his say about one of the most interesting players of the entire Primavera and youth sector: Simone Pafundi

Angelo Trevisan he is one of the most important figures in the entire Udinese organization chart. We are talking about the coordinator of the youth sectors. Let’s take a look at his statements about the Bianconeri’s golden boy in detail: Simone Pafundi. Here are all his statements.

Trevisan’s words

“I raised him from when he was little. We’ve had good and bad times, I’ve always believed in him: he’s always played with the older ones. This hype is not good for a boy’s growth, but he is very intelligent. This year he will get great satisfaction.” Clear words from those who have seen Pafundi’s super talent grow and now can’t wait to be able to support him on the field.

