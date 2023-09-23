Home » Invimit, new extension for expressions of interest for Piazza D’Armi
Invimit, new extension for expressions of interest for Piazza D'Armi

Invimit, new extension for expressions of interest for Piazza D'Armi

Giovanna Della Posta, CEO of Invimit

Invimit, deadlines extended for the Piazza D’Armi maxi project

New extension for searching for a coinvestitore for the Virgil project are Piazza d’Armi in Milan. Invitation Sgr, a company 100% owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, has in fact announced the new deadline: there will be time until October 31, 2023. The previous deadline was set at September 30th. An extension of time dictated by the continuous “interest that the market continues to show and with a view to guaranteeing maximum participation in the procedure and the widest access to information relating to the operation”, we read in the press note. Specifically, the project concerns the recovery and valorization of Piazza D’Armi in Milan, an asset of approximately 388.000 mq owned by the 8 quater Section of the i3-Sviluppo Italia Fund, managed by Invitation.

