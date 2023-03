Mikaela Shiffrin prematurely secured overall victory in the 2022/23 Alpine Ski World Cup in Kvitfjell. The Italian Sofia Goggia is the early winner of the downhill World Cup. The day’s victory went to the Norwegian Kajsa Vickhoff Lie. Third was Corinne Suter from Switzerland. Best ÖSV runner was Ramona Siebenhofer in fifth place.

