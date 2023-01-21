Home Sports VIDEO Lindsey Vonn on the Streif at night! ”No one believed it” – Video news
Lindsey Vonn is back as queen of the downhill for one special night in Kitzbühel. The American speed champion is the first woman to tackle the legendary Streif course, one of the most dangerous ski slopes in the world, also becoming the first to dare to do it at night. Vonn won it all before retiring in 2019, but she didn’t want to pass up the chance for one last big feat: the fearsome Streif in Kitzbühel, Austria. Always considered the greatest challenge of the Alpine Ski World Cup, Vonn has never been able to contest this iconic slope because only the men’s downhill races are held. “The Streif is the pinnacle of all downhill, the hardest course in the world. No one believed I could do it. After all the injuries I’ve suffered, having the once in a lifetime opportunity to make my dream come true is incredible” – said the 38-year-old American – “I’ve always had respect for the men who ran down the Streif, but now I have even more, because it’s one thing to ride it and another to ski to win; and now I can fully understand what that means. She has given me a greater perspective on how truly extraordinary these men are.”

