The Milanese team fished out on Saturday makes their debut in the Italian Cup against Pavia The coach Imbriaco: “We did everything possible to set up a good team”

BINASCO

The newly promoted Virtus Binasco is the novelty of the championship of Excellence: the formation of Mr. Gianluca Imbriaco – who arrived this summer to lead the Binasco after having concluded his experience on the bench of the City of Vigevano – is preparing to compete as a freshman in the highest regional category.

An adventure that will not be easy for the Binasca team, fished out at the end of June in the higher category: an unexpected joy for Binasco who, after the elimination in the third round of play off against the Bergamo side of San Pellegrino, was now convinced to play a another year in promotion.

The expansion of the Excellence to 54 teams with the composition of three groups of eighteen teams, however, has changed the prospects. «We had laid the foundations to compete in the lower category, then thanks to the repechage we tried to set up a team for Excellence – underlines the coach Gianluca Imbriaco -. We have done everything possible despite a fairly low budget and we have included interesting profiles, compatibly with the economic resources available ».

A team with a fairly low average age and few players with experience in Excellence, which however promises to give everything to try to keep the category. «We will be a young but very hungry group – promises Imbriaco -. I am happy because since the first training sessions I have seen guys eager to do well and character will have to be our distinctive side: only in this way can we try to bridge the gap compared to more experienced and technically more gifted teams ».

The Binasco therefore promises battle. «It will be a difficult championship and we are aware of it – concludes the coach -. We will focus a lot on motivation, character and athletic freshness. Our goal is salvation, then we will see during the season what we will be able to do ».

Pending the start of the championship, scheduled for Sunday 4 September, a tasty appetizer is scheduled, that of the Italian Cup: Binasco’s debut is scheduled for Saturday at 17 at Fortunati in Pavia to face the team of Mr. Maurizio Tassi. Then on Tuesday 30 August at 8.30 pm the Vogherese will arrive at the Pazzi di Binasco, while the Binasco Italian Cup group will end on Wednesday 14 September in Pandino, in the province of Cremona, against the hosts of Luisiana. The Italian Cup, especially the first engagements, will represent the starter of the championship of Excellence which will start on Sunday 4 September: the debut will be within the friendly walls of Pazzi di Binasco against Gavirate. –

alberto colli franzone