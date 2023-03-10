The streets of Virtus Francavilla and Potenza cross today at the stadium New Arena Furniture or more commonly known as John Paul II by Francavilla Fontana, for those who are simply tied to the canons of old football, without the use of glitzy (or commercial…) modern nicknames. Up for grabs are precious points to continue the climb towards the top of the standings and look for a place in the playoff grid.

It is played on Sunday afternoon at 14.30 and despite a sunny day, after several days of bad weather, the stadium is not particularly crowded. The guest presence is certainly respectable with well over 150 presences who, once consolidated within the sector, will be the creators of excellent support, with a good following from all and the first half hour of the first time for intensity and constancy. Despite the result of disadvantage for most of the match, the cheering of the guests then continues to be worthily continuous, distinguishing itself by good slaps, prolonged chants and constant waving of flags.

The home ultras, on the other hand, fill their sector in bits and pieces during the course of the match. Overall excellent support with a good following from the whole central area of ​​the Curva, with a first half in great shape thanks above all to the opening goal which certainly helped to animate and refresh spirits. The slaps were very frequent, which often served to regroup the sector and catch one’s breath, all accompanied by a worthy note of color from the constantly moving flags.