Vittorio Adorni, great cycling champion, has died at the age of 85. Born in San Lazzaro Parmense on 14 November 1937, he was a professional cyclist from 1961 to 1970, winning the Giro d’Italia in 1965 and graduating world champion in 1968. This last feat, achieved in Imola, was the culmination of a formidable career, with a breakaway 90 kilometers from the finish.

CAREER

In total, he won 60 professional races in his career and wore the pink jersey of leader of the Giro for 19 days overall. Adorni later worked as a TV commentator and was sporting director at Salvarani and Bianchi-Campagnolo. He had already started as a commentator, alongside Sergio Zavoli in the famous “Trial at the stage”, when he was still racing and was the forerunner of former sports TV commentators, capable of narrating the technical aspect of events with a unique language ability. Adorni was hospitalized yesterday and died today in hospital. Norma Gimondi, Felice’s daughter, gave the news with a post on Facebook: “Hi Vittorio, say hello to dad”.