PORDENONE. This time the firefighters didn’t put out a fire, but they kindled the hearts of the children. The sick children of the pediatric ward of the Santa Maria degli Angeli hospital in Pordenone.

They did so in uniform, accompanied by a special Santa Claus and led by the new provincial commander, Matteo Carretto.

Many gifts were delivered, even if perhaps they received the greatest gift: the smiles of those children.

“Today the Pordenone firefighters have for a moment left the role of rescuers and assumed the role of Santa Claus, thus bringing a breath of good humor and smiles to the children of the Pediatrics ward of the Civil Hospital of Pordenone. These initiatives are widespread throughout the national territory and it was a real pleasure to meet the firefighters’ most loyal supporters and experience a game interlude together,” said the commander.

Unlike the last two years, in which Covid had made access to hospital wards difficult, this year Santa Claus was accompanied by 4 fire-elves to visit children hospitalized in the Pediatrics ward for the delivery of gifts to amused and curious little patients.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays to the parents and medical staff of the Pordenone Fire Department”, concluded the commander together with all the firefighters of the right Tagliamento, “we are waiting for you in our barracks!”.

Blood donation in uniform. The firefighters of the right Tagliamento, coming from the provincial command headquarters (Maniago, Pordenone, Sacile, San Vito al Tagliamento and Spilimbergo), have also been busy in recent days at the Transfusion Center of the “Santa Maria degli Angeli” collection of blood and plasma, continuing the initiatives launched in 2020 entitled “The big and generous heart of the #firefighters joins the cause of @donatorinati_ps: donating blood is life!”.

In the four days of donation, around thirty firefighters joined, including the commander Matteo Carretto, the Italian cycling champion of blood donors and 4 new donors.

“In-uniform donation and Christmas in Pediatrics” are initiatives carried out alongside the local associations that belong to the command or that somehow follow common paths in this 2022 full of initiatives.

Firefighters Association of Pordenone, VVF National Association of the National Corps, Volunteer Firefighters Association of the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia Sacile Detachment, Scricciolo Association in support of the families of premature babies, solidarity relay for Telethon, Down Foundation “Home Project al sole” are just some of the associations or events that have involved the firefighters of the right Tagliamento in the year that is ending, in a process to build a more inclusive and supportive society.