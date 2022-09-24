“In Turin I found my freedom, I was reborn”. Intervening in the retreat of Croatia, Vlasic spends words of honey on the adventure in the grenade, removing the possibility of returning in 12 months to the West Ham owner of his tag. “Compared to England there is a big difference on a mental level – continues the player who arrived on loan with the right of redemption for 15 million -, in Italy I feel different, much better with my head: I am again a free man. And then at Toro everything is working out, I train great, I know that there is a lot of work to do, but also that it is useful and I will find it again in the future ».

The arrival in Serie A and the knowledge of a coach who speaks the same language, not just that of his origins, are making a difference in the performance of a footballer who last year managed to score just one goal during the season . Now he is already at 3, the top scorer of the grenades, the antidote to forget Belotti. «What matters most is playing and I’m doing it at Toro with constancy – his satisfaction -, in the grenade I found a lot of trust from the environment, now I’m happy and I can’t really complain about anything. I ended up in a team with many different people, but of quality: it’s up to Juric to make his choices, at most he can have some problems having more than one top player in the squad ».