Vogel: Coaching LeBron has taught me a lot to apply experience to KD – yqqlm

Original title: Vogel: Coaching LeBron has taught me a lot to use experience on KD

On June 11, Beijing time, Suns coach Frank Vogel recently accepted an interview and talked about coaching James and about to coach Durant.

Vogel said: “The way you treat a star doesn’t change a lot because of who that star is. It’s a partnership. I learned a lot, not just by working with LeBron, but also with Rob. – Working with Pelinka and Curt Rambis and their years with Kobe and O’Neal.

Working with LeBron was a very valuable lesson for me, but also dealing with Lakers personnel who have seen too many great players. I think I can use that experience to make KD feel great about what we do.”

Vogel previously reached a five-year, $31 million coaching contract with the Suns.

