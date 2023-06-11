Vogel: Coaching LeBron has taught me a lot to apply experience to KD – yqqlm

On June 11, Beijing time, Suns coach Frank Vogel recently accepted an interview and talked about coaching James and about to coach Durant.
Vogel said: “The way you treat a star doesn’t change a lot because of who that star is. It’s a partnership. I learned a lot, not just by working with LeBron, but also with Rob. – Working with Pelinka and Curt Rambis and their years with Kobe and O’Neal.
Working with LeBron was a very valuable lesson for me, but also dealing with Lakers personnel who have seen too many great players. I think I can use that experience to make KD feel great about what we do.”
Vogel previously reached a five-year, $31 million coaching contract with the Suns.
