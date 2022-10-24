“We will make up for the return.” He is the second coach of Da Rold Belluno Roberto Malaguti, called in late summer to fill the role of deputy Colussi, to speak after the defeat in four sets on the field of the terrible freshman Mirandola.

«We played a bad game. The opponents played very well ”, acknowledges the coach of the Belluno team,“ they have set up a very high level wall-defense correlation ”. On the other hand, the Belluno team failed to respond in kind. But, above all, he made a series of mistakes that in the long run made a difference. «We made a lot of mistakes», in fact, coach Malaguti continues, «especially in batting. In attack we were not incisive, we were not very precise on the wall. The result is right. But we will certainly make up for the return ».

The Belluno, in all cases, will try to make up for the next match. On Sunday, in fact, Moyashi Garlasco will arrive at the Spes Arena in Lambioi, a team still looking for its size in these early stages of the championship: after the three defeats against Parma (at the tie-break), Fano and Savigliano, in fact , yesterday the team from Pavia won in three sets against Abba Pineto who, in the only two games played up to then, had made a full booty.N.P.