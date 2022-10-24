Maria Luisa Bazzo 87 years old, for all Gina, victim of the murder of Conegliano, killed by her son Ippolito Zandegiacomo, was originally from the Città del Cima. She divided her life between Conegliano and Auronzo di Cadore, where she met Bruno Zandegiacomo. Together they have managed a hotel, the Bellavista, in the tourist resort for many years. Her son Ippolito had also worked there as a waiter. They made the seasons in the summer.

In Conegliano, their son had managed a bar in Piazza IV Novembre, and a stationery shop the “Kennedy”, activities which, however, had not had any luck. At the time, the young Ippolito had problems with addictions, unable to manage them. The 57-year-old now had no occupation.

For several years retired, Bruno and Gina lived in the apartment on the third floor of the building in via Einaudi in Paré, together with their son. Last July Bruno died. Gina and Ippolito remained. A complicated relationship that has always been theirs. The rest is the story of today, when the son slaughtered his mother who was in bed. “Come, I killed my mother,” it was Ippolito who called the carabinieri, and attacked them too, after killing his cat. “I’ll kill you all,” shouted 57 when he opened the door to the carabinieri.